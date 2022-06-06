Mirova Takes Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Mirova bought a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in DaVita by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in DaVita by 138.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in DaVita during the third quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

Shares of DVA opened at $96.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $91.73 and a one year high of $136.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.01 and its 200-day moving average is $109.14.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

