Mirova Takes Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mirova acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

NYSE A traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $129.00. 2,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,293. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.23. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

