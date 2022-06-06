Mirova Sells 1,140 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mirova lowered its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,172,000 after acquiring an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $630.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $501.69 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $679.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $648.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $710.24.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.81, for a total value of $69,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,437,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total transaction of $239,781.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $23,660,901 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

