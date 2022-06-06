Mirova Reduces Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mirova trimmed its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,743 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 44,550 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in HP were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 956 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,638 shares of company stock worth $2,332,503 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.40. 22,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,514,551. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

