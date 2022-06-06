Mirova Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mirova boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 144.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $187.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.67.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

