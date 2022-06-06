Mirova Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mirova boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 153.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $71.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.29. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

