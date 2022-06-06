Mirova Buys New Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mirova bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 45.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 267,170 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,813,000 after purchasing an additional 87,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MU opened at $70.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.12.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.