Mirova Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mirova boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 31.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,343 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,954,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Danaher by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635,346 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,087,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,763,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR opened at $267.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $194.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.13.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.93.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

