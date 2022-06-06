Mirova Acquires Shares of 1,671 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,148 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,682,000 after buying an additional 377,552 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,567,000 after purchasing an additional 253,809 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after acquiring an additional 240,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

TSCO traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,159. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.05.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

