Mirova Acquires 13,000 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Mirova grew its position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,742,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 56.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,456,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,411,000 after purchasing an additional 331,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 33,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 64,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNMR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,566. The company has a market capitalization of $396.96 million, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.48. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23.

Danimer Scientific ( NYSE:DNMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

