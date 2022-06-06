Mirabella Financial Services LLP Raises Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 438.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,444 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,034,000 after buying an additional 1,596,903 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,608,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth $41,258,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,099,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,606,000 after purchasing an additional 289,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth $34,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.30.

NYSE AME traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $122.98. 755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,247. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.37 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.97.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

