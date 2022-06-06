Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $3.10 Million in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,408,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,037,000 after purchasing an additional 204,271 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 472.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 167,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,773,000 after buying an additional 137,953 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 23,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,007,000. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRB traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.23. 129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,610. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

