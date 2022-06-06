Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $3.40 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,077 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in American International Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in American International Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Shares of AIG traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,081. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.12. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

