Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,302 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBR. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.18. 153,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,055,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.53. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. The company has a market cap of $92.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $27.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.2984 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 28.6%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 71.20%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.