Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 233.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,560 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 83,732 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

FNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.49.

NYSE:FNB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,539. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.11. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

About F.N.B. (Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.