Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 12,990 John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,724,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,405,000 after acquiring an additional 107,754 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,265 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 652.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 60,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 52,613 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 41,680 shares in the last quarter.

JBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $32,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $101,397. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JBT traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.73. 31 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,596. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $177.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.48 and a 200 day moving average of $130.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $469.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

