Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.37.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,054.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,442 shares of company stock worth $9,345,941 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.26. The stock had a trading volume of 84,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,856,801. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $520.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

