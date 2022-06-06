Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires 7,098 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.19.

CL traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,630. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

