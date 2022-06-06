Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires 25,918 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 227.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMH. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.94.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 201,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,098. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,031. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.64, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.19%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

