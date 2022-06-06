Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minim Inc. is the creator of innovative internet access products which dependably connect people to the information they need. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the Motorola brand and ZOOM(R) trademark. Minim Inc., formerly known as Zoom Telephonics Inc., is headquartered in Manchester, NH. “

MINM opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Minim has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.27.

Minim ( NASDAQ:MINM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. Minim had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. Equities analysts predict that Minim will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minim in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Minim by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minim in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Minim in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

