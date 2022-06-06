Millennium Management LLC Has $148.24 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,369,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814,896 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.37% of NiSource worth $148,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

NI traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 46,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056,125. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $32.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 61.44%.

About NiSource (Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.