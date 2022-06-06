Millennium Management LLC Acquires 1,376,417 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 933.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,523,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,376,417 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $135,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,860,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,144,740,000 after buying an additional 76,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameren by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,855,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,135,000 after acquiring an additional 72,178 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ameren by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,738,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,715,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,923,000 after buying an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,707,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,004,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $562,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,243.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,294,375. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,364. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.64 and its 200-day moving average is $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

