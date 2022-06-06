MIG Capital LLC Sells 165,289 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

MIG Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 165,289 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for 3.0% of MIG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MIG Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $30,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,602 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,430 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 217.8% in the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 2,033,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FIS traded up $2.51 on Monday, hitting $106.33. 9,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,966,742. The company has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.93. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.03%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.96.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

