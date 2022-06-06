MIG Capital LLC Sells 148,419 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

MIG Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 728,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,419 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up 5.3% of MIG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MIG Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $52,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 30,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 225,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after buying an additional 149,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $7,895,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

APO traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,525. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.18 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 541,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,808,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

