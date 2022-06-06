MIG Capital LLC Has $43.32 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

MIG Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 449,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99,922 shares during the quarter. Ball comprises 4.3% of MIG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MIG Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ball worth $43,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Ball by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ball by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Ball by 546.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.86 per share, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ball from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

NYSE BLL traded down $2.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.49. 117,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,519. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.84.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

