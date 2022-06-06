Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Trading 7.5% Higher

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) traded up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.44. 9,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,071,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15.

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.35 million. Research analysts predict that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microvast news, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 188,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $944,655.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,124,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,643,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the fourth quarter valued at $18,572,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the fourth quarter valued at $8,490,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter valued at $822,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Microvast during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

