Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.35. Microchip Technology reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on MCHP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.23. 3,859,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185,202. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $244,908.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after buying an additional 13,768,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,618,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

