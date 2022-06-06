MIC Capital Management UK LLP Takes Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,268,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $48,728,000. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment makes up approximately 9.3% of MIC Capital Management UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAY traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.75. 6,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,997. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average is $39.72. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,798 shares of company stock valued at $538,161. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLAY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

