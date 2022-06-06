MIB Coin (MIB) Price Down 26.3% Over Last 7 Days

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $208,637.44 and $35.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00042278 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00010867 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000549 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 439,131,407 coins and its circulating supply is 161,829,479 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.