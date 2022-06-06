MHR Fund Management LLC Has $16.08 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

MHR Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management makes up 1.3% of MHR Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MHR Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $16,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 30,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $1,449,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 225,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 149,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $7,895,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

APO stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,525. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.79. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.18 and a 52-week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.