MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,419 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $10,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 71,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,560,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 727,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after buying an additional 50,465 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,569,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,835,000 after buying an additional 27,051 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,773,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,543,000 after buying an additional 41,334 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $51.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,725. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.93. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

