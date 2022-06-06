MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 67,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,948,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,027,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.15 on Monday, hitting $219.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,348. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $201.98 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

