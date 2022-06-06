MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.52 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.3% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after acquiring an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,288,000 after acquiring an additional 669,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $5.48 on Monday, hitting $311.68. 1,368,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,290,820. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $280.21 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $323.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

