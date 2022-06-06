MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 92,804 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Smith-Midland worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Smith-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $1,695,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith-Midland by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith-Midland by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Smith-Midland by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Smith-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Smith-Midland stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.43. 9,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,319. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.70 million, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Smith-Midland Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

Smith-Midland ( OTCMKTS:SMID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.00%.

Smith-Midland Profile

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

