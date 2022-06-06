Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Legal & General Group Plc’s 7th Largest Position

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,793,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 199,025 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.5% of Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.53% of Meta Platforms worth $4,975,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $251,000. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.2% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 699,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after purchasing an additional 214,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.37.

FB stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.94. The stock had a trading volume of 304,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,856,801. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $511.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,054.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,442 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,941 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

