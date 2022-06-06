MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MELI. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $956.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,670.50.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $788.90 on Thursday. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $640.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $965.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,074.27.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 720.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

