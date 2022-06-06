Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.10.

MPW stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

