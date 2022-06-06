Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 5,684 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,381,000 after buying an additional 440,101 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after buying an additional 28,710 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 746,708 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,799,000 after buying an additional 282,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 26,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,335,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.23. 139,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,184,945. The company has a market cap of $215.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $51.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

