Means Investment CO. Inc. Reduces Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises about 0.7% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,885 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,350 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,378,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,384,000 after acquiring an additional 290,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,996,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,208. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.53 and a beta of 1.86.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.55.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

