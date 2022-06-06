Means Investment CO. Inc. Reduces Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $373.07. 2,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.66 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $441.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.66.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

