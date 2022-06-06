Means Investment CO. Inc. Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after purchasing an additional 223,003 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 238.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 68.6% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,435,703 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $226,743,000 after purchasing an additional 400,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,566,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

