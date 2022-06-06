Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.9% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.11. 37,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,640,838. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.75 and a 200-day moving average of $212.32. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $412.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

