Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $10.23 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $10,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,352,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 848,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,942,000 after buying an additional 276,650 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 799,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,512,000 after buying an additional 231,855 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $82,799,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,726,000 after buying an additional 42,152 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.43. 264,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,421,996. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.31.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.