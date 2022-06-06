Means Investment CO. Inc. Decreases Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,496 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

VNLA traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $48.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,140. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.63 and a 12 month high of $50.24.

