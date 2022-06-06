MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 15,366 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

MD Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,366 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $20,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 546.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 45,249 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000.

CGW stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $48.64. 5,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,177. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.17. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $60.96.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

