MD Financial Management Inc. Purchases 37,788 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,788 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. MD Financial Management Inc. owned 5.90% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $71,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,613,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,742. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.92 and its 200-day moving average is $127.65. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $104.94 and a one year high of $158.43.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

