MD Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

MD Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,318,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,487,000 after purchasing an additional 452,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lam Research by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 777,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,952,000 after purchasing an additional 256,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 307,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,365,000 after acquiring an additional 213,973 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $669.45.

LRCX traded up $14.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $528.29. 8,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,174. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $573.82. The company has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $442.53 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

