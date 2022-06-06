MD Financial Management Inc. Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,750,000 after acquiring an additional 860,365 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,341,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,211,000 after purchasing an additional 72,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000,000 after purchasing an additional 289,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,441,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.73.

Shares of MMC traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.89. 6,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,650. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.86 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.