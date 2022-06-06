MD Financial Management Inc. Acquires 784 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.36.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.58. 20,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.80.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

