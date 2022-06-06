Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Purchases 8,900 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,586,000 after buying an additional 3,856,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,058,000 after purchasing an additional 65,579 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,633,000 after purchasing an additional 830,321 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,248,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,065,000 after purchasing an additional 992,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,865,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,727,000 after purchasing an additional 22,570 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gentex news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $131,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $166,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,045 shares of company stock worth $384,082. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $31.05. 4,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,444. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNTX. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

